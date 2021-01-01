About this product
We love boosting familiar flavors and effects to new heights. This anytime-of-the-day Sativa starts with Ancient OG, to increase levels of focus and concentration, then finishes with Ruby Slippers, an exclusive cultivar known for igniting creativity as it helps you knock out your honey-do list. Starry Night has an earthy, pine inhalation with a blast of berry each time you exhale.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.