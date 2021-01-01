 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Starry Night

Starry Night

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Starry Night

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We love boosting familiar flavors and effects to new heights. This anytime-of-the-day Sativa starts with Ancient OG, to increase levels of focus and concentration, then finishes with Ruby Slippers, an exclusive cultivar known for igniting creativity as it helps you knock out your honey-do list. Starry Night has an earthy, pine inhalation with a blast of berry each time you exhale.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review