Where your mind is invited to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to carefree state. Skunky, with a pinch of pine, you should know that Super Chem leaves you with super dry mouth. A sativa leaning hybrid created from OG Chem and Chem 4 for its stress busting synergy.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
