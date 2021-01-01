 Loading…

Tropana

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Tropana

About this product

A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. This tropical takeover begins with expected flavors of papaya and banana and finishes with familiar citrus terpenes of lemon, lime, and gas. Tropana, a bright blend of Tropaya crossed with Banana Jack, is a sativa dominate hybrid. Grown in the Pacific Reserve Nursery, this is an uplifting strain that provides you with a clear-headed, focused high. It’s one that stops stress and washes you over with happiness.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

