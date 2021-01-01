About this product
You smell the sweet aromatics of Papaya, a pheno that provides mental calmness which tends to lead to an increase in productivity. Presenting Tropaya, an Indica leaning hybrid that provides a clearheaded, super happy high with the taste of orange, lemon, and lime terpenes from Tropicanna. Together, Tropaya taps into a space where blissful creativity can flow.
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
