by Pacific Reserve

Rolled for a refreshing Summertime, Tropicanna Cookies is a sweet and citrusy smoke. Pop the top and take a moment and enjoy the terpene filled aroma that presents itself. The undeniably citrus profile from Tangie holds its own against GSC sweet, yet Earthy flavor. Sativa leaning, this Hybrid relaxes yet uplifts consumers leaving you happy and stress-free.

Tangie

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.