 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tropicanna Sunset

Tropicanna Sunset

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Tropicanna Sunset

About this product

A sweet citrusy smoke, Tropicanna Sunset is surprisingly full of diesel flavor on the exhale. Parent strains Pacific Sunset provides a smily, euphoric high with an uplifted stress-free experience thanks to Tropicanna Cookies.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.