This is True OG crossed with Kush Mints. Two potent parents with long lasting affects. Treat yourself to True Mints, an Indica leaning hybrid that provides a focused head high. These uplifting effects induce a state of happiness. It’s pungent with a citrus pine inhale followed by sprigs of fresh mint on each exhalation. True Mints is an appetite simulator that quickly brings on the munchies.