 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. True Mints

True Mints

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower True Mints

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This is True OG crossed with Kush Mints. Two potent parents with long lasting affects. Treat yourself to True Mints, an Indica leaning hybrid that provides a focused head high. These uplifting effects induce a state of happiness. It’s pungent with a citrus pine inhale followed by sprigs of fresh mint on each exhalation. True Mints is an appetite simulator that quickly brings on the munchies.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review