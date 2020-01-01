 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Valley Girl

by Pacific Reserve

About this product

Discover Valley Girl, a cross of SFV OG and Faceoff OG that provides a balanced lemon, earth, pine flavor. Created to provide pain relief without the couch locking effects of an Indica, Valley Girl provides an intensely psychoactive experience best reserved for veteran consumers.

From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights. 

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.