About this product
Discover Valley Girl, a cross of SFV OG and Faceoff OG that provides a balanced lemon, earth, pine flavor. Created to provide pain relief without the couch locking effects of an Indica, Valley Girl provides an intensely psychoactive experience best reserved for veteran consumers.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Valley Girl
From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights.