Known for it’s sweet aromatics, Wedding Cake receives its Indica-Dominance by crossing GSC with Cherry Pie. Known for its sweet and musky flavor, Wedding Cake relaxes your mind and body and slices stress for your day.
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.