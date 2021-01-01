 Loading…

ACTIVE TRANSDERMAL CBD PATCH

by Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots Topicals Transdermal Patches ACTIVE TRANSDERMAL CBD PATCH

About this product

Pacific Roots 40mg Active CBD Transdermal Patch provides a method to deliver CBD to targeted areas. The Active CBD Patch line contains a large dose of CBD, along with other synergistic ingredients like peppermint extract. This transdermal CBD patch delivers our standard mid-size serving of CBD at 40mgs, perfect for your everyday user. Pacific Roots Active Line of cannabidiol patches are THC Free. 4 CBD transdermal patches per pouch 40mg active CBD each, adding up to 160mg of active CBD per pouch Patch size- 2.9” x 2.9” Resealable package for convenience and use Thin biocellulose construction Hypoallergenic Extended wear, up to 48 hours CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0% All natural No added fillers Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO Made in the USA CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol patches the highest quality on the market

About this brand

We have Roots in the Pacific and a global vision for well-living. We can deliver that mojo with the best hemp products in the world. Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail and CBD retail outlets. Our products focus on wellness like our CBD suppositories and CBD patches, along with a second focus on pleasure such as CBD personal lubricant and CBD cigarettes. Everything we make, everything we do is with you in mind. Our products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you would expect.

0 customer reviews

