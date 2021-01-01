ACTIVE TRANSDERMAL CBD PATCH
Pacific Roots 40mg Active CBD Transdermal Patch provides a method to deliver CBD to targeted areas. The Active CBD Patch line contains a large dose of CBD, along with other synergistic ingredients like peppermint extract. This transdermal CBD patch delivers our standard mid-size serving of CBD at 40mgs, perfect for your everyday user. Pacific Roots Active Line of cannabidiol patches are THC Free. 4 CBD transdermal patches per pouch 40mg active CBD each, adding up to 160mg of active CBD per pouch Patch size- 2.9” x 2.9” Resealable package for convenience and use Thin biocellulose construction Hypoallergenic Extended wear, up to 48 hours CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0% All natural No added fillers Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO Made in the USA CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol patches the highest quality on the market
Pacific Roots
