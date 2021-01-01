CBD HONEY STICKS
Pacific Roots 10mg CBD Honey Sticks are the tastiest way to take CBD! The honey sticks can be eaten right out of the tube or added to drinks and foods. Pacific Roots keeps it simple and pure. For first time users, we recommend starting with one stick and building up. Pacific Roots Honey Sticks have non-detectable amounts of THC. 10 count CBD honey sticks per tube 10mg active CBD each stick, adding up to 100mg of active CBD per tube Each CBD honey stick contains 5 grams of honey USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0% All natural No added fillers Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market
Pacific Roots
