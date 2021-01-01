 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD HONEY STICKS

CBD HONEY STICKS

by Pacific Roots

Write a review
Pacific Roots Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD HONEY STICKS
Pacific Roots Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD HONEY STICKS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Pacific Roots 10mg CBD Honey Sticks are the tastiest way to take CBD! The honey sticks can be eaten right out of the tube or added to drinks and foods. Pacific Roots keeps it simple and pure. For first time users, we recommend starting with one stick and building up. Pacific Roots Honey Sticks have non-detectable amounts of THC. 10 count CBD honey sticks per tube 10mg active CBD each stick, adding up to 100mg of active CBD per tube Each CBD honey stick contains 5 grams of honey USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0% All natural No added fillers Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market

About this brand

Pacific Roots Logo
We have Roots in the Pacific and a global vision for well-living. We can deliver that mojo with the best hemp products in the world. Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail and CBD retail outlets. Our products focus on wellness like our CBD suppositories and CBD patches, along with a second focus on pleasure such as CBD personal lubricant and CBD cigarettes. Everything we make, everything we do is with you in mind. Our products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you would expect.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review