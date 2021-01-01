CBD PERSONAL LUBRICANT – OIL BASED
Pacific Roots 100mg oil-based full spectrum CBD personal lubricant delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a smooth exotic CBD lube. We’ve formulated for use during intercourse and personal application, giving an extra layer of comfort. Pacific Roots’ CBD lubricant is made with whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%. 1oz 100mg CBD full spectrum personal lubricant – oil based in a black squeeze bottle CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp Made with ylang ylang and vanilla essential oils USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3% Natural Ingredients Vegan Plant-based personal lube No added fillers Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility Sustainably farmed Made in the USA Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol lubricant the highest quality on the market
Pacific Roots
