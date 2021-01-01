CBD PERSONAL LUBRICANT – WATER BASED
Pacific Roots 100mg full spectrum CBD water-based personal lubricant delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a smooth exotic CBD lube. This product is made with proprietary nanotized water soluble CBD. We’ve formulated for use during intercourse and personal application, giving an extra layer of comfort. Pacific Roots’ CBD water soluble lubricant is made with whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%. 1oz 100mg CBD full spectrum water-based personal lubricant in a black squeeze bottle Uses nano water soluble CBD technology CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3% No added fillers Natural ingredients Vegan Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility Sustainably farmed Made in the USA Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol lubricant the highest quality on the market
Pacific Roots
