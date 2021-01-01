 Loading…

CBD PERSONAL LUBRICANT – WATER BASED

by Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD PERSONAL LUBRICANT – WATER BASED

About this product

Pacific Roots 100mg full spectrum CBD water-based personal lubricant delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a smooth exotic CBD lube. This product is made with proprietary nanotized water soluble CBD. We’ve formulated for use during intercourse and personal application, giving an extra layer of comfort. Pacific Roots’ CBD water soluble lubricant is made with whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%. 1oz 100mg CBD full spectrum water-based personal lubricant in a black squeeze bottle Uses nano water soluble CBD technology CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3% No added fillers Natural ingredients Vegan Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility Sustainably farmed Made in the USA Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol lubricant the highest quality on the market

About this brand

We have Roots in the Pacific and a global vision for well-living. We can deliver that mojo with the best hemp products in the world. Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail and CBD retail outlets. Our products focus on wellness like our CBD suppositories and CBD patches, along with a second focus on pleasure such as CBD personal lubricant and CBD cigarettes. Everything we make, everything we do is with you in mind. Our products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you would expect.

