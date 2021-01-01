 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  HYDRATING CBD FACE WASH

HYDRATING CBD FACE WASH

by Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots Hemp CBD Bath & Body HYDRATING CBD FACE WASH

About this product

Pacific Roots 100mg Full Spectrum CBD Hydrating Face Wash delivers a powerful cannabinoid punch for healthy looking skin. The combination of full spectrum CBD and sweet orange essential oil creates a perfect combination for a soothing and softer feeling face, while providing protection from occlusion in pores. Wake up every morning and go to bed every night with your face feeling refreshed and hydrated by incorporating face wash with CBD into your routine. Pacific Roots’ hemp hydrating CBD face wash has a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes. We’ve formulated our hemp CBD face cleanser with whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains at or less than 0.3% THC that leaves the skin moisturized and bright. 4oz 100mg CBD full spectrum face wash in a black squeeze bottle Sweet orange scent Hydrates and refreshes while removing dirt and impurities. Non-greasy CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3% Natural Ingredients Vegan No added fillers Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility Made in the USA Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol hydrating face wash the highest quality on the market

About this brand

Pacific Roots Logo
We have Roots in the Pacific and a global vision for well-living. We can deliver that mojo with the best hemp products in the world. Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail and CBD retail outlets. Our products focus on wellness like our CBD suppositories and CBD patches, along with a second focus on pleasure such as CBD personal lubricant and CBD cigarettes. Everything we make, everything we do is with you in mind. Our products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you would expect.

