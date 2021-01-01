INTENSITY TRANSDERMAL CBD PATCH
by Pacific Roots
About this product
Pacific Roots 60mg Intensity CBD Transdermal Patch provides a method to deliver CBD to targeted areas. The Intensity CBD Patch line contains our largest dose of CBD at 60mgs, along with 4% lidocaine! This transdermal CBD patch is a great fit for athletes and those looking for maximum comfort. Pacific Roots Intensity Line of cannabidiol patches are THC Free. 4 CBD transdermal patches per pouch 60mg Intensity CBD each, adding up to 240mg of active CBD per pouch Patch size- 2.9” x 2.9” Resealable package for convenience and use Thin biocellulose construction Hypoallergenic Extended wear, up to 48 hours CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0% All natural No added fillers Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO Made in the USA CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol patches the highest quality on the market
About this brand
Pacific Roots
