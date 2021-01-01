 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. WELLNESS CBD SUPPOSITORIES

WELLNESS CBD SUPPOSITORIES

by Pacific Roots

Write a review
Pacific Roots Hemp CBD Bath & Body WELLNESS CBD SUPPOSITORIES
Pacific Roots Hemp CBD Bath & Body WELLNESS CBD SUPPOSITORIES

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Pacific Roots 50mg Wellness CBD suppositories deliver cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. The hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated for optimal absorption and targeted delivery. Just what you need, nothing else. This Pacific Roots Wellness Line of cannabidiol suppositories are THC Free. Available in 10 or 30 count CBD suppositories per pack 50mg active CBD each, adding up to 500mg or 1500mg of active CBD per box 25mg magnesium each CBD suppository USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0% All natural Vegan No added fillers Made in a certified pharmacy Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO Made in the USA CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market

About this brand

Pacific Roots Logo
We have Roots in the Pacific and a global vision for well-living. We can deliver that mojo with the best hemp products in the world. Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail and CBD retail outlets. Our products focus on wellness like our CBD suppositories and CBD patches, along with a second focus on pleasure such as CBD personal lubricant and CBD cigarettes. Everything we make, everything we do is with you in mind. Our products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you would expect.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review