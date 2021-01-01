WELLNESS CBD SUPPOSITORIES
by Pacific RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pacific Roots 50mg Wellness CBD suppositories deliver cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. The hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated for optimal absorption and targeted delivery. Just what you need, nothing else. This Pacific Roots Wellness Line of cannabidiol suppositories are THC Free. Available in 10 or 30 count CBD suppositories per pack 50mg active CBD each, adding up to 500mg or 1500mg of active CBD per box 25mg magnesium each CBD suppository USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0% All natural Vegan No added fillers Made in a certified pharmacy Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO Made in the USA CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market
About this brand
Pacific Roots
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.