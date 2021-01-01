WELLNESS PLUS CBD SUPPOSITORIES
Pacific Roots 100mg Wellness Plus CBD Suppositories deliver our strongest dose of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. These hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated for optimal absorption and targeted delivery. Just what you need, nothing else. This Pacific Roots Wellness Plus Line of cannabidiol suppositories include trace amounts of THC at or below the legal limits. Available in 10 or 30 count CBD suppositories per pack 100mg active CBD each adding to 1000mg or 3000mg of active CBD per box 25mg magnesium each CBD suppository USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3% All natural Vegan No added fillers Made in a certified pharmacy Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO Made in the USA CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market
Pacific Roots
