Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Taste and experience Pacific Stone cannabis with Pacific Stone cured resin. Extracted exclusively from the sun-grown indoor greenhouse flower we grow & cure, our cured resin is the most convenient and potent way to enjoy our Pacific Stone 805 Sour strain. 1g Cured Resin Sauce 510 Cartridge Per Pack 100% cannabis extract 100% cannabis-derived terpenes 100% extract of flower grown by Pacific Stone No additives or fillers Devices manufactured in a cGMP and ISO 9001 certified facility Oil touching components tested and certified to applicable FDA CFR standards Mouthpiece made from medical-grade, BPA free plastic
Be the first to review this product.
Sour OG is a hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.