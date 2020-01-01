 Loading…

Hybrid

805 Sour Cured Resin 510 Cartridge (1g)

by Pacific Stone

Pacific Stone Concentrates Cartridges 805 Sour Cured Resin 510 Cartridge (1g)

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Taste and experience Pacific Stone cannabis with Pacific Stone cured resin. Extracted exclusively from the sun-grown indoor greenhouse flower we grow & cure, our cured resin is the most convenient and potent way to enjoy our Pacific Stone 805 Sour strain. 1g Cured Resin Sauce 510 Cartridge Per Pack 100% cannabis extract 100% cannabis-derived terpenes 100% extract of flower grown by Pacific Stone No additives or fillers Devices manufactured in a cGMP and ISO 9001 certified facility Oil touching components tested and certified to applicable FDA CFR standards Mouthpiece made from medical-grade, BPA free plastic

About this strain

Sour OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour OG is a hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

About this brand

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Sungrown in indoor greenhouses in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.