Banjo Pre-Rolls 7g 14-pack

by Pacific Stone

Pacific Stone Cannabis Pre-rolls Banjo Pre-Rolls 7g 14-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Banjo

Banjo

Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains. 

About this brand

We only sell what we grow. Unlike other brands, nothing is outsourced. Pacific Stone cultivates, cures and packages cannabis direct from our farm to you. You can be sure every flower we grow and package has been tended to by our team's caring hands. Our core focus is to deliver high-quality Pacific Stone flower at the Pacific Stone price. That means a premium smoke at a low price, so everyone can enjoy. Pacific Stone is located in sunny Santa Barbara on the Pacific Coast. It was established by a group of family and friends who share a dynamic passion for growing clean, consistent and affordable cannabis. Enhance the good times and enjoy the simple pleasures of shareable, memorable moments. Experience an adventurous new world where excellent cannabis is accessible, affordable and deliciously smokable. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.