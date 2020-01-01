 Loading…

  5. Blue Dream Sativa Pre-Rolls 14pk (7g)
Hybrid

Blue Dream Sativa Pre-Rolls 14pk (7g)

by Pacific Stone

Pacific Stone Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Dream Sativa Pre-Rolls 14pk (7g)

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

Blue Dream pre-rolls made with our Pacific Stone flower (no shake or trim)

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Pacific Stone Logo
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Sungrown in indoor greenhouses in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.