 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls 7g 14-pack
Indica

Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls 7g 14-pack

by Pacific Stone

Write a review
Pacific Stone Cannabis Pre-rolls Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls 7g 14-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls 7g 14-pack

About this brand

Pacific Stone Logo
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Sungrown in indoor greenhouses in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review