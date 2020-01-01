 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Pacific Stone

About this product

This robust variety features a classic tangy flavor that delivers a daily chill for a perfect body and head high suitable for any occasion.

About this strain

Sour OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is a real favorite among those who love a balanced buzz. As a cross of two of the most popular and widely available strains in the world (Sour Diesel and OG Kush), Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

About this brand

We only sell what we grow. Unlike other brands, nothing is outsourced. Pacific Stone cultivates, cures and packages cannabis direct from our farm to you. You can be sure every flower we grow and package has been tended to by our team's caring hands. Our core focus is to deliver high-quality Pacific Stone flower at the Pacific Stone price. That means a premium smoke at a low price, so everyone can enjoy. Pacific Stone is located in sunny Santa Barbara on the Pacific Coast. It was established by a group of family and friends who share a dynamic passion for growing clean, consistent and affordable cannabis. Enhance the good times and enjoy the simple pleasures of shareable, memorable moments. Experience an adventurous new world where excellent cannabis is accessible, affordable and deliciously smokable. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.