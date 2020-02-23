Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our frostiest Sativa is filled with citrus earthy notes that produce a wonderfully cerebral effect while enhancing your focus.
on February 23rd, 2020
I loved the bright fresh aroma right away. Got back from yoga and feeling a little sore my energy was gone for the day. My friend offered me a taste of a new strain he'd just gotten, Banjo, so I was quick to say yes. I immediately enjoyed the flavor and began feeling relaxing warm effects. I was so impressed that I wanted to learn more so here I am on Leafly writing this review! I don't normally smoke during the day, but this is a nice high and I feel a bit more energetic with far less pain. I will keep this strain on my list. I also like the story of the grower. You're doing it right Pacific Stone. Thank you.
on December 8th, 2019
I love this strain, tastes like a fermented funky Tangie/Orange cream-cycle exploding all over the taste buds, scent is the same as the taste and the high is uplifting/energizing, happy euphoric feeling and you can smoke enough to couch-lock yourself if you don't have a stout tolerance to THC. I have not been unhappy with any of Pacific Stone ounces, they weigh in at or all little above 28g.
on November 23rd, 2019
I was lucky enough to have a half oz of this (shout out to Kushagram) and I'd like to start by saying I am not a Sativa person always getting indica/indica dominant hybrids but I couldn't pass on the awesome price (half OZ for 50 I believe it was) and I am very glad I did. This opened the world of sativas for me and I will definitely have to experiment more often (but after a half oz of sativa I was missing my indicas tbh).
Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains.