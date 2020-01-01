 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit

by Pacific Stone

Write a review
Pacific Stone Cannabis Flower Forbidden Fruit

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This fruity purple people pleaser is like a bowlful of candy. A flavorful Indica coupled with a relaxing body high.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

Pacific Stone Logo
We only sell what we grow. Unlike other brands, nothing is outsourced. Pacific Stone cultivates, cures and packages cannabis direct from our farm to you. You can be sure every flower we grow and package has been tended to by our team's caring hands. Our core focus is to deliver high-quality Pacific Stone flower at the Pacific Stone price. That means a premium smoke at a low price, so everyone can enjoy. Pacific Stone is located in sunny Santa Barbara on the Pacific Coast. It was established by a group of family and friends who share a dynamic passion for growing clean, consistent and affordable cannabis. Enhance the good times and enjoy the simple pleasures of shareable, memorable moments. Experience an adventurous new world where excellent cannabis is accessible, affordable and deliciously smokable. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.