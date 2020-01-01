24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
A perfect blend of premium bud that enhances both energy and relaxation with a delightfully heady high. Ideal for light socializing, watching a movie or listening to music. Each joint of premium California cannabis is perfectly balanced for body and mind.
