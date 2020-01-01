24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
When it's time to relax, this is the pre-roll for you. Our PR OG Indica joints are calibrated for maximum mellow mood. Great for a quiet moment on the beach or a hike on the trail or kicking back with a great movie, book or friends.
