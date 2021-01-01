Hybrid
Roll Your Own Sugar Shake 805 Glue Hybrid (14g)
by Pacific StoneWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
805 Glue is a cultivar by Pacific Stone created by crossing 805 with GG#4 (formerly Gorilla Glue #4). It first appeared in Southern California areas with the 805 telephone area code, hence the name. The top reported aromas of the 805 Glue strain are earth and sour citrus. It is said to taste of skunk and soil.
About this brand
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Sungrown in indoor greenhouses in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.