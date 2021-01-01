 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. Roll Your Own Sugar Shake 805 Glue Hybrid (14g)
Hybrid

Roll Your Own Sugar Shake 805 Glue Hybrid (14g)

by Pacific Stone

Write a review
Pacific Stone Cannabis Shake Roll Your Own Sugar Shake 805 Glue Hybrid (14g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

805 Glue is a cultivar by Pacific Stone created by crossing 805 with GG#4 (formerly Gorilla Glue #4). It first appeared in Southern California areas with the 805 telephone area code, hence the name. The top reported aromas of the 805 Glue strain are earth and sour citrus. It is said to taste of skunk and soil.

About this brand

Pacific Stone Logo
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Sungrown in indoor greenhouses in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.

About this strain

805 Glue

805 Glue

805 Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of 805 Glue. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review