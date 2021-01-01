 Loading…

Indica

Strawberry Cheesecake Hybrid 3.5g

by Pacific Stone

Pacific Stone Cannabis Flower Strawberry Cheesecake Hybrid 3.5g

Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Sungrown in indoor greenhouses in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.

About this strain

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue

