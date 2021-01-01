 Loading…
  5. Blue Zkittlez Infused Pre-Roll 2g
Indica

Blue Zkittlez Infused Pre-Roll 2g

by Packwoods

Packwoods Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Zkittlez Infused Pre-Roll 2g

About this product

About this brand

Packwoods is a premium cannabis brand from Los Angeles that specializes in pre-roll blunts made from 100% hemp.

About this strain

Blue Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Zkittlez, also known as "Blue Skittles" and "Blue Zkittles," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

