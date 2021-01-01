 Loading…

  5. Flo Infused Pre-Roll 2g
Hybrid

Flo Infused Pre-Roll 2g

by Packwoods

Packwoods Cannabis Pre-rolls Flo Infused Pre-Roll 2g

About this product

About this brand

Packwoods Logo
Packwoods is a premium cannabis brand from Los Angeles that specializes in pre-roll blunts made from 100% hemp.

About this strain

Flo

Flo
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Flo, also known as "DJ Short Flo," is an award-winning hybrid marijuana strain. This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects of Flo are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought. 

