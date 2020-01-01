 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple OG
Indica

Purple OG

by Pagoda

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple OG Kush

Purple OG Kush

Purple OG Kush is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple OG Kush may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use. Both new and experienced consumers should use this strain cautiously, as a little goes a very long way.

About this brand

Pagoda Logo