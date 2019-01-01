About this product
Our broad spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich tinctures help promote health and healing through their anti-inflamitory properties. The patented extraction and purification process removes 100% of THC making it a premier product. Our tinctures are great for those familiar with the health benefits of CBD and are seeking the highest quality tincture. Enjoy the refreshing mint flavor while using sublingually. Palm Organix mint tinctures come in a variety of strengths. Manufactured in USA | Organically Grown Hemp | Pharmaceutical Grade
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.