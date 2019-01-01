About this product
Our full spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich tinctures promote health and healing through their anti-inflamitory properties while simultaneously delivering relief from stress, anxiety, or depression. The patented extraction and purification process removes 100% of THC making it a premier product. Our 500 mg dose is great for those exploring the health benefits of CBD for the first time or long time daily users. Enjoy the refreshing mint flavor while using sublingually, or add to your favorite beverage. Manufactured in USA | Organically Grown Hemp | Pharmaceutical Grade
