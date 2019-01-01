 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. CBD | Tincture 500mg Mint

CBD | Tincture 500mg Mint

by Palm Organix

Our full spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich tinctures promote health and healing through their anti-inflamitory properties while simultaneously delivering relief from stress, anxiety, or depression.  The patented extraction and purification process removes 100% of THC making it a premier product.  Our 500 mg dose is great for those exploring the health benefits of CBD for the first time or long time daily users.  Enjoy the refreshing mint flavor while using sublingually, or add to your favorite beverage. Manufactured in USA | Organically Grown Hemp | Pharmaceutical Grade

Premium CBD products - Organic - Broad Spectrum - Fast Absorption - Made in the USA Palm Organix | Leading Difference Palm Organix sought out a premier U.S. based biosciences laboratory capable of fulfilling our high standards and meeting our twelve-point checklist for formulating Premier CBD products. ZERO THC No pesticides Broad Spectrum No Metals Organically Grown Pharmaceutical Grade Gluten Free Fast Absorption Non-GMO 3rd Party Lab Tested Quality manufacturing Made in USA Palm Organix premium CBD products cater to those seeking the highest quality natural remedy. Our products lead the field in those seeking a natural supplement to promote overall health and wellness. Palm Organix is the result of our meticulous research and mission to introduce a premier product in the CBD space. We are so sure you will love our products and the results you experience we offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Shipping is always FREE. Our products are also available at our retail location at the Palisades Center Mall, 1760 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack, NY, 10994