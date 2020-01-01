 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Premium CBD Cooling Roll On Gel

Premium CBD Cooling Roll On Gel

by Palm Organix™

Write a review
Palm Organix™ Topicals Lotions Premium CBD Cooling Roll On Gel

$29.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Palm Organix™ CBD infused cooling roll-on consists of our broad spectrum CBD hemp oil and is enriched with menthol and eucalyptus. This no mess application delivers cooling relief to targeted areas. Fast and convenient our CBD cooling roll on is a favorite among athletes and those with active lifestyles.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Palm Organix™ Logo
Premium CBD products - Broad Spectrum - Lab Tested - Fast Absorption - Made in the USA - Free Shipping Palm Organix™ is a family-owned business started by Alex and Karen in 2018. As owner operators they value trust, attention to detail, and quality when it comes to their products and their business. They are committed to their customers and community. Their mission is to listen, educate, assist, and support every single client during their CBD journey.