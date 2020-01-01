1:1 Transdermal Compound 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$29.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our uniquely formulated CBD Skincare Lotion delivers moisture to revive and rejuvenate skin from head to toe. This highly concentrated CBD formula contains 150mg of Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD and applies smoothly and absorbs quickly for maximum benefit. Unscented and ideal for all skin types.
Be the first to review this product.