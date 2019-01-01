 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Palomar Craft Cannabis

About this product

Genetics: Blueberry X Afghani x Northern Lights #5 Blueberry Bomb is an incredible indica that grows colorful, frosty nugs. The intense aroma and taste has blueberry jam and citrus flavors that when consumed will leave you with a relaxing clear headed body high.

About this strain

Blueberry Bomb is an indica-dominant hybrid created by Palomar Craft Cannabis. This strain is a cross of Blueberry x Afghani and offers semi-weighted physical effects that relax muscles while combating stress and anxiety. The terpene profile is dominated by the scent of fresh blueberries, but underlying notes of orange peel and sweet earth can be present as well. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to maximize its soothing physical attributes.  

About this brand

Palomar Craft Cannabis Logo
Palomar is focused on the well being of the people we serve and the plants we grow. Founded in 2010 – Palomar is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis using responsible growing methods and innovative technology. For the safety and well being of our consumers, we omit any use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We ensure that every plant is individually cared for by hand, starting with our own special blend of organic soil. Every batch is lab tested and the results are tracked by batch codes. Our cannabis is grown thoughtfully with our fans best interests at heart and it is our promise to deliver one of the finest experiences within the cannabis world.