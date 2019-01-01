 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bright Fire OG

by Palomar Craft Cannabis

Bright Fire OG

About this product

Genetics: Fire OG X Tangie Sunrise When Bright Fire is consumed it has a heavy pine flavor and a slight earthy finish with deep body high, which is perfect for relaxing.

About this strain

Bright Fire

Bright Fire

Bright Fire by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a rewarding yet difficult plant to grow. This strain is a cross between Fire OG and Tangie Sunrise. It has a stunning bud structure “that looks like they’re ready to ignite,” as described by the grower, and a terpene profile rich with pine and citrus. Bright Fire offers consumers physical relaxation while stimulating the appetite. Enjoy this strain later in the day to harness its gorgeous semi-sedative effects. 

About this brand

Palomar Craft Cannabis
Palomar is focused on the well being of the people we serve and the plants we grow. Founded in 2010 – Palomar is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis using responsible growing methods and innovative technology. For the safety and well being of our consumers, we omit any use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We ensure that every plant is individually cared for by hand, starting with our own special blend of organic soil. Every batch is lab tested and the results are tracked by batch codes. Our cannabis is grown thoughtfully with our fans best interests at heart and it is our promise to deliver one of the finest experiences within the cannabis world.