Garanimals

by Palomar Craft Cannabis

4.34
Palomar Craft Cannabis Cannabis Flower Garanimals

About this product

Genetics: Animal Cookies X Grape Pie Garanimals smells of nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon cookies garnished with lavender. Enjoyable to smoke, this flower has a smooth and heavy feel in your mouth paired with a calming anti-anxiety effect.

4 customer reviews

4.34

MaszGamerQue925

Great strain if you wanna just be a couch potato

OldSchoolHoovah

Maaaaaaan i took 4-5 good pulls of some out of a lil personal bullet pipe & I've been feelin' nice & relaxed from head ta toe for about 2 hours watching a movie. If you want to just cop some Garanimal. It smell hella good & tastes a lil fruity✌🏿

The_Ell_Factor

First smoke, so far so good. No anxiety, which is awesome cause the last bit of weed (Seattle Private Reserve- The Sauce) gave me a fair bit of anxiety topped with inconsistent munchies. This is a pretty happy and chill, none to sleepy making, and overall a smooth, mildly sweet and definitely tasty sort of bong companion

About this brand

Palomar is focused on the well being of the people we serve and the plants we grow. Founded in 2010 – Palomar is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis using responsible growing methods and innovative technology. For the safety and well being of our consumers, we omit any use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We ensure that every plant is individually cared for by hand, starting with our own special blend of organic soil. Every batch is lab tested and the results are tracked by batch codes. Our cannabis is grown thoughtfully with our fans best interests at heart and it is our promise to deliver one of the finest experiences within the cannabis world.