Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Genetics: Animal Cookies X Grape Pie Garanimals smells of nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon cookies garnished with lavender. Enjoyable to smoke, this flower has a smooth and heavy feel in your mouth paired with a calming anti-anxiety effect.
on March 8th, 2020
Great strain if you wanna just be a couch potato
on March 7th, 2020
Maaaaaaan i took 4-5 good pulls of some out of a lil personal bullet pipe & I've been feelin' nice & relaxed from head ta toe for about 2 hours watching a movie. If you want to just cop some Garanimal. It smell hella good & tastes a lil fruity✌🏿
on March 4th, 2020
First smoke, so far so good. No anxiety, which is awesome cause the last bit of weed (Seattle Private Reserve- The Sauce) gave me a fair bit of anxiety topped with inconsistent munchies. This is a pretty happy and chill, none to sleepy making, and overall a smooth, mildly sweet and definitely tasty sort of bong companion