Harlequin

by Palomar Craft Cannabis

Genetics: Colombian Gold X Thai X Swiss Landrace Harlequin is the pinnacle medical strain with very high CBD content. A pleasure to grow, when consumed it has a sweet finish with amazing anti-inflammation and pain relief qualities.

sf-7

A few weeks ago I tried to a bunch of different CBD strains to combat pain/depression/anxiety from autoimmune hyperthyroidism. I really wanted to love this strain-- it tastes great, and has such a good combo of CBD/THC. Unfortunately, it still gave me anxiety within a few minutes of smoking it, and I came back to it several times to see if it was just situational. My heart started racing and I felt a tightness in my chest-- this didn't happen with the other strains I tried, although that could be because they're hybrids and indicas. My autoimmune disease causes my body to go into overdrive with heartrate, metabolism, etc, so maybe sativas just aren't the right choice for me. Still, reading the other comments I have no doubt this strain is fantastic for a ton of people.

Harlequin

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

Palomar is focused on the well being of the people we serve and the plants we grow. Founded in 2010 – Palomar is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis using responsible growing methods and innovative technology. For the safety and well being of our consumers, we omit any use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We ensure that every plant is individually cared for by hand, starting with our own special blend of organic soil. Every batch is lab tested and the results are tracked by batch codes. Our cannabis is grown thoughtfully with our fans best interests at heart and it is our promise to deliver one of the finest experiences within the cannabis world.