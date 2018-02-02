sf-7
A few weeks ago I tried to a bunch of different CBD strains to combat pain/depression/anxiety from autoimmune hyperthyroidism. I really wanted to love this strain-- it tastes great, and has such a good combo of CBD/THC. Unfortunately, it still gave me anxiety within a few minutes of smoking it, and I came back to it several times to see if it was just situational. My heart started racing and I felt a tightness in my chest-- this didn't happen with the other strains I tried, although that could be because they're hybrids and indicas. My autoimmune disease causes my body to go into overdrive with heartrate, metabolism, etc, so maybe sativas just aren't the right choice for me. Still, reading the other comments I have no doubt this strain is fantastic for a ton of people.