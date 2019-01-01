About this product
Genetics: Strawberry Banana X Kosher Kush Golden Strawberry has a sweet overripe strawberry and fresh whipped cream flavor. This delicious strawberry milkshake reveals subtle notes of earth and pine that come forward after the grind and has a consistently high THC content.
Palomar is focused on the well being of the people we serve and the plants we grow. Founded in 2010 – Palomar is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis using responsible growing methods and innovative technology. For the safety and well being of our consumers, we omit any use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We ensure that every plant is individually cared for by hand, starting with our own special blend of organic soil. Every batch is lab tested and the results are tracked by batch codes. Our cannabis is grown thoughtfully with our fans best interests at heart and it is our promise to deliver one of the finest experiences within the cannabis world.