About this product
Genetics: Mad Scientist X Jack the Ripper Professor Chaos is a classic Sativa in every way with large leaves and long colas, it’s hands down the strongest sativa we grow. Consistently high in THC and Terpene content. This strain has hints of pineapples that will keep you clear headed and energized.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Professor Chaos
Professor Chaos is what you get when you combine the malevolent forces of Mad Scientist and Jack the Ripper, two strains that balance energy with merciless painkilling properties. This 65/35 sativa-dominant hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders has a sour, spicy aroma that introduces its clear-headed effects perfect for patients needing a potent medicine without sacrificing productivity. Its buds form knobby, finger-like calyxes covered in a snow-like layer of crystal trichomes in a show of Professor Chaos’ supervillian strength.