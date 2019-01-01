 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Gelato #33 Blunt Stix Pre-Roll - 2g

Gelato #33 Blunt Stix Pre-Roll - 2g

by Panacea Cannabis

Write a review
Panacea Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Gelato #33 Blunt Stix Pre-Roll - 2g

About this product

2g of premium cannabis, coated in 100% solvent-free Panacea Rosin and then rolled in Kief.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gelato #33

Gelato #33
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

About this brand

Panacea Cannabis Logo
One of Washington State's I502 Original Producer/Processors