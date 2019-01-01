 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. God's Gift Blunt Stix Pre-Roll

God's Gift Blunt Stix Pre-Roll

by Panacea Cannabis

Write a review
Panacea Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls God's Gift Blunt Stix Pre-Roll

About this product

2g of premium cannabis, coated in 100% solvent-free Panacea Rosin and then rolled in Kief.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

God's Gift

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

Panacea Cannabis Logo
One of Washington State's I502 Original Producer/Processors