About this product
2g of premium cannabis, coated in 100% solvent-free Panacea Rosin and then rolled in Kief.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
God's Gift
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.
About this brand
Panacea Cannabis
One of Washington State's I502 Original Producer/Processors