Jackbauer279 on September 28th, 2018

I'm really a fan of all of Panther's products, I love their hemp oil and am really starting to love the balms as well. I used to only use CBD to calm down my anxiety but Hemp balm I've found really helps with tight shoulders - I especially get those when I'm anxious, so using this with the hemp oil is like a great one-two punch. I don't know how I've survived without this product my whole life it's so amazing!