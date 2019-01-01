 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Full Spectrum Hemp Balm - Panther Wellness 400mg - Lavender/Eucalyptus- 2 fl. oz. (60 ml)

Full Spectrum Hemp Balm - Panther Wellness 400mg - Lavender/Eucalyptus- 2 fl. oz. (60 ml)

by Panther Wellness

Panther Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Full Spectrum Hemp Balm - Panther Wellness 400mg - Lavender/Eucalyptus- 2 fl. oz. (60 ml)

$69.99MSRP

About this product

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Balm Size: 2 oz/60mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Balm is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Amazing for deep tissue and relaxing massage. Panther Wellness hemp balm is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Promotes Healthy Skin. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Relief and Improve Severe Skin Condition. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild 400mg - Moderate 1000mg - Strong

About this brand

Panther Wellness is a family-owned company committed to delivering the purest, most efficacious full spectrum hemp wellness products available in the world. We know your daily battle for health and well-being because it is our battle too. We make pure Full Spectrum Hemp oil products that preserve the natural potency and intrinsic benefits of the plant.