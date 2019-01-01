Full Spectrum Hemp Balm - Panther Wellness 400mg - Lavender/Eucalyptus- 2 fl. oz. (60 ml)
$69.99MSRP
About this product
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Balm Size: 2 oz/60mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Balm is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Amazing for deep tissue and relaxing massage. Panther Wellness hemp balm is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Promotes Healthy Skin. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Relief and Improve Severe Skin Condition. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild 400mg - Moderate 1000mg - Strong
