  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Full Spectrum Hemp Lotion - Panther Wellness 1000mg - Relaxing Scent - 4 fl. oz. (120ml)

Full Spectrum Hemp Lotion - Panther Wellness 1000mg - Relaxing Scent - 4 fl. oz. (120ml)

by Panther Wellness

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Lotion Size: 4 fl.oz/120mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Lotion is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp balm is known for help with: Skin health and beauty. Calming and relaxation. Promotes Healthy Skin. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Relief and Improve Severe Skin Condition. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild 500mg - Moderate 1000mg - Strong

eyescreamf

Love the consistency. Love that it's non-greasy. Helps heal sores or scrapes, helps with pain in my joints; all in all love it.

Panther Wellness is a family-owned company committed to delivering the purest, most efficacious full spectrum hemp wellness products available in the world. We know your daily battle for health and well-being because it is our battle too. We make pure Full Spectrum Hemp oil products that preserve the natural potency and intrinsic benefits of the plant.