eyescreamf
on January 24th, 2019
Love the consistency. Love that it's non-greasy. Helps heal sores or scrapes, helps with pain in my joints; all in all love it.
$129.99MSRP
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Lotion Size: 4 fl.oz/120mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Lotion is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp balm is known for help with: Skin health and beauty. Calming and relaxation. Promotes Healthy Skin. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Relief and Improve Severe Skin Condition. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild 500mg - Moderate 1000mg - Strong
on January 24th, 2019
