AlexLee123
on September 28th, 2018
This is one of the best products I ever used. Since I started including this lotion as my daily routine, I can feel how much my skin improved. Love the product!
$49.99MSRP
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Lotion Size: 4 fl.oz/120mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Lotion is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp balm is known for help with: Skin health and beauty. Calming and relaxation. Promotes Healthy Skin. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Relief and Improve Severe Skin Condition. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild 500mg - Moderate 1000mg - Strong
