Jackbauer279 on September 28th, 2018

I suffer from GAD and this has been one of the best products out there - and that's including years of trying every pharmaceutical in the book. I put about 5 or 6 drops in some tea and just sip it throughout the afternoon and it really helps calm me down and make my anxiety go away. It's done wonders. I've tried a few other CBD brands before, but nothing compares to Panther Wellness. If I could give more stars I would!