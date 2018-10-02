 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Panther Wellness 1000mg - Citrus- 1fl. oz. (30 ml)

Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Panther Wellness 1000mg - Citrus- 1fl. oz. (30 ml)

by Panther Wellness

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Panther Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Panther Wellness 1000mg - Citrus- 1fl. oz. (30 ml)

$159.99MSRP

About this product

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Size: 1 fl.oz/30mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Anxiety and stress relief. Insomnia and quality sleep. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Pain relief. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild - Approx. 8.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 500mg – Moderate - Approx. 16.67mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1000mg - Strong - Approx. 33.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1500mg – Extra Strong - Approx. 50mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

lskip

Highly recommended. Love the products and the design

Jackbauer279

I suffer from GAD and this has been one of the best products out there - and that's including years of trying every pharmaceutical in the book. I put about 5 or 6 drops in some tea and just sip it throughout the afternoon and it really helps calm me down and make my anxiety go away. It's done wonders. I've tried a few other CBD brands before, but nothing compares to Panther Wellness. If I could give more stars I would!

Darrena621

I love this product I usually put a couple drops in my smoothies after a workout. I wish you guys had cbd smoothie mix, but I still think this product is amazing!

About this brand

Panther Wellness Logo
Panther Wellness is a family-owned company committed to delivering the purest, most efficacious full spectrum hemp wellness products available in the world. We know your daily battle for health and well-being because it is our battle too. We make pure Full Spectrum Hemp oil products that preserve the natural potency and intrinsic benefits of the plant.