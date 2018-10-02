lskip
on October 2nd, 2018
Highly recommended. Love the products and the design
$159.99MSRP
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Size: 1 fl.oz/30mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Anxiety and stress relief. Insomnia and quality sleep. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Pain relief. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild - Approx. 8.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 500mg – Moderate - Approx. 16.67mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1000mg - Strong - Approx. 33.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1500mg – Extra Strong - Approx. 50mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.
on September 28th, 2018
I suffer from GAD and this has been one of the best products out there - and that's including years of trying every pharmaceutical in the book. I put about 5 or 6 drops in some tea and just sip it throughout the afternoon and it really helps calm me down and make my anxiety go away. It's done wonders. I've tried a few other CBD brands before, but nothing compares to Panther Wellness. If I could give more stars I would!
on September 28th, 2018
I love this product I usually put a couple drops in my smoothies after a workout. I wish you guys had cbd smoothie mix, but I still think this product is amazing!