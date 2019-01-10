Carlafigueroas
on January 10th, 2019
this stuff is great, the taste isn't the best but if it works and it does, i have arthritis pain so bad and since i have been on this particular brand I'm feeling so much better.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$159.99MSRP
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Size: 1 fl.oz/30mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Anxiety and stress relief. Insomnia and quality sleep. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Pain relief. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild - Approx. 8.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 500mg – Moderate - Approx. 16.67mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1000mg - Strong - Approx. 33.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1500mg – Extra Strong - Approx. 50mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.
on January 10th, 2019
this stuff is great, the taste isn't the best but if it works and it does, i have arthritis pain so bad and since i have been on this particular brand I'm feeling so much better.
on November 26th, 2018
l bought this amazing product cause of one my friend say about magic effect of that for her, I have anxiety and after use this product I feeling so better also it has so helpful for my night sleeping.
on September 28th, 2018
I love the flavor of peppermint! It's so refreshing. It's hard to find good oil that I ACTUALLY enjoy flavor for not just for its function.