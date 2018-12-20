Christian55teran
on December 20th, 2018
My buddy gave me a bottle to try I've been fighting a back pain for 5 years I've taken this for 3 weeks and I have no pain whatsoever.
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Size: 1 fl.oz/30mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Anxiety and stress relief. Insomnia and quality sleep. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Pain relief. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild - Approx. 8.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 500mg – Moderate - Approx. 16.67mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1000mg - Strong - Approx. 33.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1500mg – Extra Strong - Approx. 50mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.
on December 20th, 2018
on September 13th, 2018
This product really works! I have a severe flight anxiety and it worked Amazingly during my recent cross Atlantic flight! I felt calmer than ever. what i loved about it is that starts working just a few minutes after taking it. Would recommend for any level of anxiety or even for general nervousness before an important event (speech, presentation, etc.)